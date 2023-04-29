Saturday , 29 April 2023
Another West Harbour Community Consultation Event planned

April 29, 2023

The City of Hamilton will hold a a community event to provide an update on various West Harbour projects and initiatives including a proposed rezoning application on lands referred to as the Pier 8 “Greenway” to permit parking underneath the Greenway. The meeting is scheduled for Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 6:00-8:30pm. Residents can drop in anytime between 6:00-8:30pm, but there will be a short presentation on the various West Harbour projects at 7:00pm.  The meeting will be held at the    Discovery Centre, 77 Harbourside Way (Formerly 57 Discovery Drive)

Organizers say the proposed high-rise tower will not be on the agenda. A community meeting to discuss that will be held in June.

The May 18 meeting will provide an update on the various ongoing projects and initiatives within the West Harbour, but mainly to consult with the neighbourhood in advance of the submission of a Zoning By-law Amendment application that would permit parking within the below grade portion of the Pier 8 Greenway. As well the community can learn about the Pier 8 Greenway pedestrian-connection design project.

Participants have the opportunity to view displays about various West Harbour projects, the Greenway rezoning application process, and the Greenway design project. These can be viewed at ones own pace followed by an opportunity to ask questions of City staff and consultants.

