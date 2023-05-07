Sunday , 7 May 2023
Another weekend, another shooting incident in Hamilton

May 7, 20231 Mins read86 Views

 One of the bad things about being a felon is that you have to work nights and weekends. Hamilton Police continue to investigate a report of shots fired, shortly after 1:00 a.m., on Saturday

Police were called to the area of Barton Street East and Kenilworth Avenue in the City of Hamilton.

The investigation is ongoing and there are no known victims or injuries reported at this time.

Police are appealing for anyone with information regarding this incident, including dash cam or video surveillance footage, to contact any on duty Division Two Detective at 905 546-2919 or Division Two Staff Sergeant at 905 546-2963.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com

