News

Another weekend, another shooting in downtown Hamilton

Just before midnight Saturday, Hamilton Police responded to a shooting in the area of King Street West and Caroline Street North.

Police say that a shooting incident occurred and that there are no known injuries at this time.

Hamilton Police are asking residents and businesses in the area to review their security surveillance cameras between 11:00 p.m. and 11:45 p.m. for any suspicious activity.  Detectives are also asking anyone driving in the area at that time with dash camera footage to contact investigators.

Anyone with any information that could assist police with this investigation, are asked to call Division 10 Staff Sergeant at 905-546-4725.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit an anonymous tip online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com

