Another shooting on Hamilton Mountain

The rash of random shootings in Hamilton shows no sign of abating. Hamilton Police are asking Hamilton residents who live in the area of East 23rd between Crocket St and Concession St to assist in an incident where multiple gun shots were heard.

Police can confirm a shooting incident occurred and that bullet casings were located in the area. Police believe this to be a targeted shooting.

Detectives are asking residents and businesses in the area to review their security cameras between the hours of 10:00p.m. and 11:00p.m., for any suspicious activity and contact Police. Detectives are also asking for anyone driving in the area at that time with dash cam footage to contact investigators.

Anyone with any information that could assist police with this investigation are asked to contact Detective David Brewster in Investigative Services Division at 905-546-4067.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com