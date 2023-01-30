Tuesday , 31 January 2023
News

Another probationer on the run after violent break and enter

January 30, 20231 Mins read292 Views

Hamilton Police are looking for a man out on probation who they say broke into a home and tried to choke an occupant. On January 28, 2023 Hamilton Police Service responded to a residential break and enter in the Westdale Area.  The suspect Dustin Steiger was able to make his escape prior to police arrival.

As a result of the investigation, Dustin Steiger is wanted for breaking and entering, assault (choking), uttering threats and eight counts of parole violation.

Steiger is believed to be in Hamilton.  Police advise anyone who sees Dustin Steiger, to not approach him but to call 911 immediately.

Anyone with any information that could assist police in locating Steiger, are asked to contact Division 10 Staff Sergeant by calling 905-540-4925.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit  anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com

