Another meeting or mediation? What’s next for Jamesville

There was no resolution today in a city versus CN Rail dispute holding up the long stalled Jamesville housing project in Hamilton.

The pertinent parties met before the Ontario Land Tribunal (OLT) and in a brief 30 minute meeting agreed to meet again on September 8th.

The virtual meeting while open to the public is a window into the legalese, and seemingly coded language that dominates OLT hearings. And this wasn’t even a hearing-it was a Case Management Conference where lawyers talk to lawyers.

The parties in the meeting include CN Rail, the city of Hamilton, City Housing Hamilton and Jamesville Redevelopment Land Partners (JRLP).

The one bit of forward progress is CN’s decision to ask for mediation. If that route is accepted it would avoid a lengthy and costly OLT hearing.

Empty affordable housing vs encampments

Jamesville is a flashpoint in the complex issues of homelessness, the glacial progress to build affordable housing, and wasteful turf wars between CN, municipalities and developers. The development is planned as a mix of affordable and market rate housing.

CN is appealing the 447 unit Jamesville housing development which is near their shunting yard in Hamilton’s North End over issues of safety, odour, dust, vibration and noise emanating from rail operations.

Though other residential developments have been built even closer to the shunting yard in recent years, after satisfying CN demands for sound mitigation, this opposition to Jamesville is infuriating to a big population that just wants a place to live.

Jamesville right now is a weedy, graffiti-covered, boarded up monument to failed housing policy. It was built in the 60’s as a forward thinking affordable housing community. Now just across the street a homeless encampment is growing- ironically even closer to the CN rail tracks that slice through Hamilton.

Jamesville housing site as it looks now

KATHY RENWALD PHOTO

Though CN’s issues stated in their appeal of Jamesville were not part of the discussion today there was one request from CN lawyer Katarzyna Sliwa that seemed to make Russell Cheeseman lawyer for the developer bristle.

Sliwa asked that “my friends” meaning the city and developers, read the CN provided “acoustical yard modelling” study before the next meeting.

Is it all about noise?

Cheeseman replied with a heavy sigh that they have read it and provided their opinion. This could be a key in the dispute. Acoustic modelling might support CN requests for the Jamesville development to have more sound buffering features such as walls, thicker windows and even fewer windows facing the rail line.

If this appeal by CN goes to mediation rather than a hearing, that could quickly get the issues resolved and the stalled project underway. We don’t know of course if the city or developers have played a part in the lack of progress in getting Jamesville built.

It’s interesting to note that an OLT mediation is conducted behind closed door, the discussions are confidential. This process can result in controversial outcomes as in the 45-storey condo building proposed for Hamilton’s waterfront. That high-rise proposal came out of closed-door mediation. Prior to that no mention of a high-rise on the waterfront had ever been discussed in years of planning and public meetings.