Tuesday , 6 June 2023
Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas
Home News Another backyard pool drowning in Oakville
News

Another backyard pool drowning in Oakville

June 5, 20231 Mins read268 Views

A 28-year-old man is the second person to drown in a backyard pool in Oakville.

Friday afternoon, Halton first responders were called to a residence on Samford Place after receiving reports of a man being discovered in a backyard pool without vital signs.

“The victim was pulled from the pool by the homeowner and emergency services personnel,” said Const. Steve Elms, Halton Regional Police Service media relations officer.

“Life saving measures were attempted and the male was transported to hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.”

It was the second drowning death to take place in Oakville in a week.

On May 27 a three-year-old boy drowned in a backyard pool while attending a birthday party at a home on Warwick Avenue.

Also on June 3 a two-year-old boy nearly drowned and had to be rushed to hospital after falling into a backyard pool at a residence on Ashbury Road.

Previous post HHSC translation technology helps patients bridge the language barrier

%s Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Posts

Politics

Correctional Services issues statement on Bernardo transfer to Medium-security

June 5, 2023
News

Suspect rushed out of a house waving a gun

June 5, 2023
News

47-year-old Male Personal Support Worker Charged with Sexual Assault

June 5, 2023
News

Two homes badly damaged in East Mountain blaze

June 5, 2023

Related Articles

News

Suspect rushed out of a house waving a gun

Hamilton Police have arrested a 21-year-old male, after a firearm was pointed...

ByJune 5, 2023
News

47-year-old Male Personal Support Worker Charged with Sexual Assault

Hamilton Police have arrested Ogaga OWHAROSIGHE, after an investigation into a report...

ByJune 5, 2023
News

Two homes badly damaged in East Mountain blaze

Multiple units of Hamilton Fire were called to 7 and 11 Pompano...

ByJune 5, 2023
News

Welcome to Canada: Wrong turn lands car full of Cannabis and cash into the hands of Canada Customs

A California motorist who had improperly loaded coordinates into his GPS found...

ByJune 5, 2023