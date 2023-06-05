Another backyard pool drowning in Oakville

A 28-year-old man is the second person to drown in a backyard pool in Oakville.

Friday afternoon, Halton first responders were called to a residence on Samford Place after receiving reports of a man being discovered in a backyard pool without vital signs.

“The victim was pulled from the pool by the homeowner and emergency services personnel,” said Const. Steve Elms, Halton Regional Police Service media relations officer.

“Life saving measures were attempted and the male was transported to hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.”

It was the second drowning death to take place in Oakville in a week.

On May 27 a three-year-old boy drowned in a backyard pool while attending a birthday party at a home on Warwick Avenue.

Also on June 3 a two-year-old boy nearly drowned and had to be rushed to hospital after falling into a backyard pool at a residence on Ashbury Road.