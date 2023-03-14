Tuesday , 14 March 2023
Another armed carjacking in Milton: this time in an apartment parking garage

March 14, 2023

Sunday, at approximately 11:00 pm, a man was removing items from his vehicle which he had just parked in the underground parking garage at 1105 Leger Way in Milton. Suddenly an armed man approached the victim, pointed a gun at him and demanded the keys to his vehicle.  The victim handed over the keys and the suspect fled the area in the victim’s vehicle.  The stolen vehicle is described as a grey 2020 Audi A5 bearing Ontario licence plate CRHF464.

The suspect is described as:

Male. Black. 20-25 years of age. wearing black pants, a black top and a black hat

No physical injuries were sustained as result of the incident.

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying/locating the suspect.  Anyone who witnessed the incident or has dash cam footage of the area at the time of the offence is asked to contact the 1 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777 ext. 2416.

If the vehicle is seen, DO NOT APPROACH.  Call 9-1-1 immediately.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

