Annual Spring Pottery Sale May 5th to7th Lions Memorial Community Centre, Dundas

The Hamilton Potters’ Guild will be holding their Spring Pottery Sale

at Lions Memorial Community Centre in Dundas, Friday, May 5th (1:00p – 9:00p) Saturday, May 6th, (10a – 8:00p) and Sunday, May 7th (10:00a – 4:00p).

The Guild promotes the work of its members and provides the public with an opportunity to support local artists by purchasing their handmade ceramics.

From our President, Keri Currie “We are so excited to welcome new & loyal customers to our annual spring event, just in time for Mother’s Day!”

This spring’s feature artist: Jill Graham

Jill is a potter working from her home studio in Ancaster. She enjoys making functional pieces that bring joy to their owner.

Jill Graham

Jill always had a fascination with clay, the smell of it, the feel of it and the ability to shape it. As a young child, her father taught her to locate it in the bend of a creek where they would dig it up and haul it home so she could make clay pies and other creations.

She has attended a variety of clay classes, from hand-building to throwing, first as a hobby before becoming a more serious maker. Most of her studies have been at Dundas Valley School of Art where she participated in many classes, over many years.

For a full list of artists please visit https://www.hamiltonpotters.ca/

Vase Jill Graham Dispenser Jill Graham Mugs Jill Graham

About Hamilton Potters Guild

Established 1971 in Hamilton, Ontario by 32 enthusiastic potters, the Guild’s membership has grown to close to 400. The Potters’ Guild of Hamilton and Region is a non-profit organization. We are a friendly, diverse, and very active group with a common interest, namely “CLAY”. Our members range from students to full-time professional potters. Many members have their own studios making utilitarian and decorative vessels with smoke, raku, electric, gas reduction and wood firings.