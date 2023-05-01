Tuesday , 2 May 2023
Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas
Home News Anger in Boston after epic Bruin Collapse
News

Anger in Boston after epic Bruin Collapse

May 1, 20231 Mins read184 Views

They are calling it the biggest upset in NHL history—the overtime win in Boston by the Florida Panthers over the Bruins. The Panthers were trailing 3-2 with a minute to go and had pulled the goalie when Brandon Montour tied the game, setting the stage for Carter Verhaege’s winner in Overtime. Boston had set an NHL record for points in a season. They had only lost six regular season games at home but lost 3 in the first round of the playoffs. The Bruin fans booed their team as they dropped 2-0 in the first period before coming back with three unanswered goals and came within one minute of winning the series.

On sports radio in Boston today the fans let the Bruins have it.

One sports host, referring to Toronto fans, said “We heard the Toronto fans rooting for the Panthers, well now you have them. I hope they beat you.”

Previous post Man dies as vehicle strikes Ancaster residence

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Posts

News

Public sector strikers back to work

May 1, 2023
News

Anger in Boston after epic Bruin Collapse

May 1, 2023
News

Man dies as vehicle strikes Ancaster residence

May 1, 2023
Arts

TWO SPRING CELEBRATIONS HONOUR ARCADY’S 25th ANNIVERSARY:

May 1, 2023

Related Articles

News

Public sector strikers back to work

The settlement reached overnight to end the federal public service workers’ strike...

By May 1, 2023
News

Man dies as vehicle strikes Ancaster residence

A man was found without vital signs after the car he was...

By May 1, 2023
News

3,000 cyclists compete in the Paris to Ancaster classic bike race

More than 3,000 men and women of all ages took part in...

By April 30, 2023
NewsOpinion

Cycling safety tips from sparsely-populated Idaho

Anyone who has watched a cyclist approaching an intersection will observe that...

By April 30, 2023