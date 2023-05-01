Anger in Boston after epic Bruin Collapse

They are calling it the biggest upset in NHL history—the overtime win in Boston by the Florida Panthers over the Bruins. The Panthers were trailing 3-2 with a minute to go and had pulled the goalie when Brandon Montour tied the game, setting the stage for Carter Verhaege’s winner in Overtime. Boston had set an NHL record for points in a season. They had only lost six regular season games at home but lost 3 in the first round of the playoffs. The Bruin fans booed their team as they dropped 2-0 in the first period before coming back with three unanswered goals and came within one minute of winning the series.

On sports radio in Boston today the fans let the Bruins have it.

One sports host, referring to Toronto fans, said “We heard the Toronto fans rooting for the Panthers, well now you have them. I hope they beat you.”