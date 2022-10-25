Andrea Horwath becomes Hamilton’s first female mayor in a tight race

It was a big birthday present for Andrea Horwath has she eked out a narrow victory over Keanin Loomis and becomes Hamilton’s first female mayor. With all polls heard from Horwath held onto a lead of about 1600 votes. Former Mayor Bob Bratina captured just over 12 percent of the vote and told CHML the result showed the strong desire for new faces on council.

Elsewhere it was the change election that many had called for as Long-time councillors, Arlene Vanderbeek, Maria Pearson and Jason Farr were all defeated by wide margins. Returning Councillors include Tom Jackson who took over 60 percent of the vote in Ward 6, Brad Clark who ended up winning over 50 percent of the vote in Ward 9, Maureen Wilson who topped the polls for councillors with over 6,000 votes, Nrinder Nann who ended up defeating Water Furlan with over half the vote in a race that was not as close as it was thought to be. John Paul Danko breezed to victory in Ward eight, capturing 62 percent of the vote. After a tight race all evening Ward seven councillor Esther Pauls opened up a 200 vote lead over Scott Duvall and held the seat.

The new faces on council will be Cameron Kroetsch who led all evening over incumbent Jason Farr, Tammy Hwang who defeated ATU president Eric Tuck in a close race, Matt Francis who ran away with the race in Ward 5-the former Chad Collins seat, Mark Tadeson who won the Glanbrook seat by less than 100 votes, Craig Cassar who will represent Ancaster, Alex Wilson who handily defeated Arlene Vanderbeek, Mike Spadafora who nosed out Kojo Damptey by a mere 79 votes. Former Flamborough Mayor and MPP Ted McMeekin steps back into municipal politics as Ward 15 Councillor, after winning by over 600 votes.

Burlington

Voters in Burlington returned Mayor Marianne Meed Ward and her entire council by wide margins. In Halton. Regional Chair Gary Carr won re-election over former Burlington MPP Jane McKenna.