Ancaster youth dies in single-car crash in Brant County

A single-car crash has claimed the life of a 19-year -old Ancaster teen. The young man died just before 8 Saturday morning after his vehicle hit a hydro pole on Cockshutt Road in Brant County.

Police said Quinn Hainer was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision, which closed Cockshutt Road for seven hours.

The incident is being investigated by the OPP West Region members. Police are asking anyone with dash camera footage who might have been in the area between 3 a.m. and 7 a.m. or anyone with information about the collision to contact them at 1-888-310-1122.