Monday , 23 January 2023
Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas
Home News Ancaster youth dies in single-car crash in Brant County
News

Ancaster youth dies in single-car crash in Brant County

January 22, 20231 Mins read261 Views
OPP Photo

A single-car crash has claimed the life of a 19-year -old Ancaster teen. The young man died just before 8  Saturday morning after his vehicle hit a hydro pole on Cockshutt Road in Brant County.

Police said Quinn Hainer was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision, which closed Cockshutt Road for seven hours.

The incident is being investigated by the OPP West Region members. Police are asking anyone with dash camera footage who might have been in the area between 3 a.m. and 7 a.m. or anyone with information about the collision to contact them at 1-888-310-1122.

Previous post Council moves to get lengthy meetings under control

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Posts

Business

Massive Construction Projects in the pipeline for Hamilton

January 23, 2023
News

Alanis Morrissette, Sarah Ferguson among the attendees at Lisa Marie Presley memorial

January 22, 2023
News

Hamilton Council closing in on budget

January 22, 2023
Lifestyle

Hamilton Winterfest 2023 is back from February 2-20.

January 22, 2023

Related Articles

News

Alanis Morrissette, Sarah Ferguson among the attendees at Lisa Marie Presley memorial

In a solemn gathering by hundreds at the Presley Graceland mansion, Lisa...

By January 22, 2023
News

Hamilton Council closing in on budget

Next week will be a meeting marathon for Hamilton Councillors. They will...

By January 22, 2023
News

Canada remembers Lincoln Alexander on Lincoln Alexander Day

Tributes are coming in Saturday in honour of Lincoln Alexander Day, who...

By January 21, 2023
News

Auto Theft arrest prompts Hamilton Police Tutorial on prevention

Hamilton Police have released a list of measures residents can take to...

By January 21, 2023