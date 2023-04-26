An opportunity to team up with the Burlington Superhero Fitness Collective to present “Fit in the Core: Studio Tour”

An elite group of small business superheroes have chosen Burlington Downtown for their headquarters. These fitness crusaders are dedicated to helping our community members discover their own inner superhero. Through the power of education, demonstration of technique, and a passion for doing good, the Superhero Fitness Collective stands at the side of residents who want to discover their own fitness powers.

Fit in the Core: Studio Tour

The free fitness program is dedicated to showcasing Burlington’s fitness professionals and their studio spaces and offerings. Each week brings a new aspect of fitness– dance classes, strength training, Yoga –all can be explored.

Taking that first step towards a new fitness goal can be a tough one. With our team of fitness heroes at your side, there is no building too tall, no river too wide, no challenge too great for you to overcome.

“For over a decade we’ve been bringing Burlington Downtown’s Fitness, Health & Wellness sectors together with our community each week through our Fit in the Core programming,” said Brian Dean, Executive Director of the BDBA. Dean went on to say, “Fit in the Core 2023 promises to be the best season yet with a hugely diverse fitness class offering. We’re creating an experience where attendees can socialize after their classes to get reacquainted with the small businesses that they’ve come to know and love, as well as meet some of the newer faces who have made Burlington Downtown their new home.”

Dayna Lyle, BDBA Events Manager adds, “We wanted to be able to really showcase each fitness provider’s unique offering and studio space. Also, with each studio hosting within different areas of our downtown each week, this allows participants to discover new shops, restaurants and cafes “

Program attendees are encouraged to bring a water bottle and comfortable workout gear. Bonus points for capes! Program runs from May 7th through June 25th.

Class and program descriptions are available online at: https://burlingtondowntown.ca/fitstudiotour