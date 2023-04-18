Allan Cup Tourney all week at Dundas Grightmire Arena

The caller on the phone said he wanted to speak to Daniel Sedin.

“I played along with him for a little while, then I confessed he had the wrong number,” said the goalie for the Hamilton Steelers.

Steelers goalie Daniel Svedin with two of his children Ayla and Dexter.

To take a breather before the Allan Cup tournament, he took his wife Andrea, along with children Ayla, Dexter and Thor on a vacation to Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic.

Daniel Svedin, currently involved in the Allan Cup tournament in Dundas, was being confused with Hockey Hall of Famer Daniel Sedin, who played 17 seasons in the NHL for the Vancouver Canucks.

Svedin, whose full-time job is plant manager for Sunrise Spas in Grimsby, was born in Gavle, Sweden, the same place as another Hall of Famer,the late Borje Salming, came to Canada in 2014.

He spent his first four seasons with the now defunct Stoney Creek Generals, before signing with Hamilton.

This season he backstopped the Steelers to their first OHA Senior championship, sweeping the Dundas Real McCoys two straight in a best-of-three series.

Svedin, 40, is just one of the long-in-the-tooth recruits showing his wares on the ice surface of the Grightmire Arena.

At the age of 48, David Ling who played 93 NHL games for the Montreal Canadiens and Columbus Blue Jackets, as well as three seasons in Russia’s KHL, assisted on a goal as the Steelers dropped their first game in the tournament 4-3 to the Clarenville Caribous from Newfoundland Monday night.

Ling drove all the way up from Charlottetown, PEI, where he now works as a certified home appraiser, to join the Steelers.

Speaking of oldtimers, Mike Mole, also 40, was spectacular in goal for Dundas, although the Real McCoys also lost their opener 2-0 to the Innisfail Lakers from Alberta. He made 43 saves.

Mole was named tournament MVP when Dundas won the Allan Cup on home ice in 2014.

The Dundas Pipe Band and Legion Color Party took part in an extremely impressive opening ceremony, with all four teams lined up on the ice.

The Dundas Pipe Band led players on to the ice at the Opening Ceremonies.

Hamilton and Dundas face each other tonight at 7 p.m. The tournament continues all week with the championship game set for Saturday.

Chris Campoli of Dundas, Jonathan Aitken and Matt Climie of Innisfail are among other former NHLers playing in the tournament.

Hamilton Steelers fans Veronica Tugwood and Spencer Heatherwick support their team.

The Grightmire Arena is a much improved venue following renovations that occurred as a result of the town receiving funding through the Kraft Hockeyville program in 2010.