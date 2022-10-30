All-Filipin* Canadian Tita Collective FAMJAM with K!mmortal featuring Tin Lorica in Hamilton

The Tottering Biped Theatre Presenting Series is bringing the Tita Jokes FamJam with K!mmortal featuring Tin Lorica to Hamilton on November 11 at 8pm, at the Robinson Memorial Theatre, Chester New Hall, McMaster University.

The Tita Collective returns on Nov 12 at 8pm and Nov 13 at 2pm in the same venue.

Tita Jokes is a musical comedy revue that centres the Filipin* people in our lives, specifically the female elders that are lovingly cleed Tita. A love letter to the Filipine community, it explores the struggles, heartaches and resiliency, and how members cope through humour, storytelling and song.

Tita Collective is an all-Filipina collective telling the stories about the Filipinx diaspora. They have won several awards, including the 2019 Steamwhistle Producers’ Pick at the Toronto Sketch Comedy Festival, Best Newcomer at the Montreal Sketch Comedy Festival, the Second City Outstanding New Comedy Award and Patrons’ Pick at the 2019 Toronto Fringe Festival.

Kimmortal is a queer non-binary Filipinx artist and rapper. Kimmortal’s honest wordplay and visuals tell stories of reclaiming one’s power and confronting social issues facing their generation. Their song “Sad Femme Club” received a shout-out from US Congresswoman Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez in March 2022.

Tin Lorica is a comedian and writer recently been featured on CBC Gem’s The New Wave of Stand-up Season 2. They co-host Millennial Line, a live comedy and poetry series, and Yellow Fever: An All-Asian Comedy Show, which has been featured at JFL Vancouver.

Karen Ancheta,Co-Founder, Porchlight Theatre + Anabelle Ragsag & Jessica Vinluan,

Co-Founders, Filipinas of HamOntFor tickets, please visit: https://www.showpass.com/tita-jokes/$20 adults/$10 students

QUOTE: “You don’t need to be Filipinx to get all the jokes in this hilarious musical sketch comedy, but … you might wish you were.” – NOW