All area schools open Tuesday

All school boards serving Hamilton and Halton have announced regular in-person classes will resume after the Ford Government and CUPE came to an agreement that ended the walkout. The impasse was broken when the government rescinded the imposed labour contract it had passed last week along with the plan to invoke the notwithstanding clause.

The Hamilton Wentworth Public Board tweeted, “Students can return to in-person learning tomorrow as caretaking & maintenance staff will be at work. We thank students and families for their patience throughout this disruption. As we return to regular school operations, we will be sharing further details with families later today.”

The Hamilton Wentworth Catholic Board will also resume classes tomorrow. All regular programming (athletics, extra-curricular activities, CYO, etc.) will operate, as scheduled.

Similarly both Halton School boards announced a return to classes. The Halton District School Board had planned to operate high schools fully while operating elementary schools on alternate days. Halton DSB education workers are represented by a different union.