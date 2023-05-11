Thursday , 11 May 2023
Alinea Group Holdings Inc. joins the More Than Just A Business Campaign as lead donor

Issues corporate challenge to support JBH

May 11, 20231 Mins read116 Views

Alinea Group Holdings Inc. (formerly the Paletta Group of Companies) has once again joined the Joseph Brant Hospital Foundation’s More Than Just a Business campaign as the lead donor.

In support of the Foundation’s goal to raise $100,000 in 100 days, Alinea will match all corporate donations made until July 31, and is challenging businesses across Burlington to be more than just a business.

“Inspired by the example of our parents, my brother Michael and I are delighted to help the Joseph Brant Hospital improve the health and wellbeing of Burlington’s residents.  ” said Paul Paletta, CEO, Alinea  Group Holdings Inc. “This donation is a powerful demonstration of that commitment and we urge other companies to join us in contributing to a healthier tomorrow.”

Along with the JBH Foundation, Alinea is inviting corporate Burlington to show their customers, employees and friends they are doing more for our community and recognizing those corporate partners who have joined the J.

“We are grateful to Alinea for their support of local healthcare and their matching challenge to corporate Burlington,” said Anissa Hilborn, President & CEO, Joseph Brant Hospital Foundation. “This gift is a wonderful demonstration of leadership from our corporate community and we invite businesses across Burlington to join us and show they are more than just a business so we can continue to be there for our community in the moments that matter.“

For more information and to get involved with the More Than Just a Business Campaign, please visit jbhfoundation.ca/corporate-giving .

