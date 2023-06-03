Alex Reynolds Reviews: ARE YOU THERE GOD? IT’S ME, MARGARET

Alex Reynolds

Not a throwback to a Cecil B. DeMille religious potboiler, but a big screen telling of a Judy Blume best-selling novel published fifty years ago. Hollywood was interested, but, “for years, I never wanted to see Margaret adapted.” Blume had pessimistic assumptions her coming-of-age classic wouldn’t generate the big screen emotional intent as her written word achieved.

The narrative follows Margaret Simon (Abby Ryder Fortson) when her family moves from New York City to the New Jersey suburbs in the 1970s. It’s a major upheaval for the 11-year-old, the only child of Jewish dad Herb (Benny Safdie) and Christian mom Barbara (London Ontario born actress Rachel McAdams). Margaret is growing up in a non-religious environment as mom and dad, being secular, are leaving it up to Margaret to choose which religious denomination she’ll follow when she’s old enough.

The youngster however is curious if the Almighty will give council to her many concerns about body changes she’s experiencing during puberty. Margaret also speculates on the fate of her friends, her boy attractions, and her desire for a sense of faith and belonging. It’s not an easy time for Margaret, relying on her mother, an art teacher, herself making the tormenting adjustment from the metropolis to a stay-at-home suburban mom.

Forced to confront the religion conundrum partly because of a school assignment, Margaret tries to find solace by attending services at various churches and joining grandmother Sylvia (Kathy Bates) at Temple worship, which she concludes is a rather mysterious experience. She doesn’t feel the presence of The Almighty at any of these holy gatherings, concluding the connection is only made in her solitude.

Margaret has deep affection for her grandmother Sylvia, who’s not pleased they moved away, and at every opportunity speaks her mind about the situation. I appreciate seeing Bates back on the big screen. She’s been absent for a while, and here she’s delightfully in full bloom in her negative feelings about the family moving from Manhattan to New Jersey.

Margaret’s close-knit relationship with gal pals Nancy Wheeler (Elle Graham), a neighbor who seems to be the leader of their secret sorority which includes, Janie (Amari Price) and Gretchen (Katherine Mallen Kupferer) is a focal point of the narrative. The girl talks forum touches on juvenile concerns such as their boy crushes, the physical torment of their monthly visitations and the need for proper sized bras.

The uplifting emotion of the story as written by Blume and now onscreen by screenplay writer/director Kelly Fremon Craig, emphasizes the family connection and intimacy basically binding the characters. Being raised by parents of different religious backgrounds, a reality not experienced by everyone, does not deter a sense of familial warmth.

Over the years, Judy Blume’s books have been companions to young girls emerging into womanhood. Her coming-of-age themes are essential literary guides to the perplexity and wonderment of growing up facing formidable mysteries of life and religion. “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret” is serious, but as in reality, humor is strewn about as well.

The film’s loveable charm and emotional warmth flows from Abby Ryder Fortson’s beautiful, spirited characterization of a concerned Margaret. In a return to the screen, Kathy Bates earns plaudits as Margaret’s loving, but opinionated grandmother. Rachel McAdams youthful appearance gives her an older sister look rather than her portrayal as Margaret’s mother. “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret”(theatres) may be a supportive help-made aid to parents on the challenges of raising an 11-year-old.

For 50 years, Judy Blume withheld rights for a Hollywood adaptation. Now she praises the big screen transfer: “I love this movie so much. It’s my heart. It’s everything.”