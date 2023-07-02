Alex Reynolds reviews “A Man Called Otto”

Alex Reynolds

Popular cinema leading man Tom Hanks is back onscreen in the comedy-drama adapted from the 2012 novel “A Man Called Ove” by Fredrik Backman. The movie is equally an English language adaptation of the 2016 Oscar-nominated foreign-language Swedish film “A Man Called Ove.”

The versatile actor creates an image of a grouch with a problematic short temper. Frustrated about almost everything, he believes in rules and fair play, but gets exasperated when people ignore them. Beset with emotional turmoil, a life weighed down with calamity, Otto is overwhelmed with grief from his wife’s death. Sonya was his strength, his happiness, his everything. There was purpose, and certainly love. Now the light in his life has burned out.

Otto also gets wacked down, pushed into retirement after 40 years of loyal service, replaced by an upstart in his twenties he trained. Negative forces having robbed him of happiness, Otto has become a curmudgeon, and disillusioned, considers the only solution is to top himself. Here too, Otto is thwarted in following through in his reckless act by estranged neighbours (a pious immigrant who needs a lift to the hospital, a trans teen, kicked out by his parents and needs lodging, etc.) who rally on his behalf, giving Otto reason to go on and avoid snuffing it.

Otto senses the world is not his home, he’s an old man feeling out of place in a reality passing him by. Yesteryears ethics of fairness and a hard day’s work have evolved in a changed society he has difficulty adjusting to. Think the old gospel shout out, “This world is not my home, I’m just ‘a passing through.” It’s a bleak existence watching from the sideline. Increasingly, Otto feels as though there isn’t a place for people like him in the world anymore, especially since he was blindsided by the darkness of love taken away in his past.

Hanks is always enjoyable to watch; his characters anchor storylines with reality (“Forrest Gump”), but here the dynamics seem somewhat disordered. The actor’s personality and relaxed manner bids welcome to the viewer, but “Otto” and the actor are, by and large, strangers. A curmudgeon role doesn’t blend with Tom’s popular image, but yet its apparent a soft heart beats with sensitivity within. This raises questions about his casting for the role, even as cineastes, acknowledging his talents, counter with “keep the projector rolling.” The proud father, sharing screen time with son Truman, who makes his big screen debut, maintains Hanks position as a star Hollywood thespian.

“A Man Called Otto” is available on various platforms.