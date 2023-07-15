Alarming report describing hundreds of incidents of staff feeling unsafe in city parks

A staff report at Hamilton’s Public Works Committee painted a disturbing picture of escalating vandalism in city parks and facilities as well as concerns about the physical safety of staff in the face of increasing aggressive behavior by individuals. Staff said the number of times staff asked for a security personnel to escort them when they were working in the city’s outdoor spaces numbered in the hundreds. The report accompanied a recommendation to double the number of hours assigned to an external security service to patrol city parks in particular. The program now in place is a pilot project that involved a single security guard patrolling parks from 6pm to 6am, when the greatest incidence of vandalism was traditionally noted. But since the pandemic, the situation has changed for the worse as the report noted, “ Since the pandemic, the unwanted, disruptive and criminal behaviours…was now taking place at all times of the day, and there was a notable increase in the defiance by those engaging in this behaviour to the authority of staff in their attempt to asset preservation, and of security guards, By-law staff and Hamilton Police in the enforcement of the various laws intended to preserve public safety and civic asset preservation. This increased demonstration of defiance has included threats and implied violence towards other members of the community, City staff, contractors, and law enforcement…the City has experienced an increase in the degree of physical tampering and destruction of security technology (i.e. CCTV camera, intrusion detection / burglary systems), Life Safety systems (i.e. fire alarm communications and detection devices) and critical infrastructure utilities and the services such as electrical distribution.“ The report talked about a real concern of bodily harm to City Employees, and noted that there was increasing work refusals by staff and contractors based on safety conditions.

The incremental cost to enhance the safety patrols would amount to $180,000. Despite the relatively modest cost, Councillors Maureen Wilson and Craig Cassar wanted assurances that there would be a detailed cost-benefit analysis, including some measure of “cost avoidance” as a result of the patrols preventing vandalism. Staff promised to give council a more detailed list of the extent of the damage caused by vandalism, but were immediately able to quantity the growth in incidents requiring security.

The staff report noted in increase in vandalism and threatening behavior appeared to coincide with the pandemic lockdowns and noted that other municipalities were experiencing similar issues. The other municipalities reported “the increase of demand on incident based scenarios where criminal and disruptive behaviours towards civic assets and its staff are exhausting the resources that were originally in place to ensure a response mechanism to incidents were in place, (and) that the staff responding to the incidents were also safe in conducting their duties.”

Councillor John-Paul Danko suggested that homeless encampments are also a big part of the problem.

Councillor Nann who was chairing the meeting replied that the issues cannot be attributed solely to homeless encampment residents.