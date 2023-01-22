Alanis Morrissette, Sarah Ferguson among the attendees at Lisa Marie Presley memorial

In a solemn gathering by hundreds at the Presley Graceland mansion, Lisa Marie Presley was remembered by family members, friends and countless Elvis Presley fans.

As those gathered waiting for the ceremony to begin they heard a recording of Elvis singing the gospel song “He Touched Me,” as well as a duet Lisa Marie recorded with her father of “Where No One Stands Alone.” There were also performances by Alanis Morrisette, Billy Corgan of The Smashing Pumpkins, and rocker Axl Rose.

Priscilla Presley arrived with her family, including son Navarone Garibaldi, daughter Riley Keough and Lisa Marie’s ex-husband, Michael Lockwood.

Priscilla Presley reading a poem in honour of her daughter

Lisa’s close friend Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, spoke of her friendship with Lisa, and reminisced on how they called each other “Sissy.”

Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York remembering her friend

Austin Butler, who played Elvis in the new movie, arrived with Kaia Gerber. Austin’s sister Ashley Butler is said to have joined him to pay respects as well.

Lisa Marie’s daughter Riley Keough was listed to speak, but was unable to do on. A note she wrote, titled “A Letter to My Mama,” was read by her husband, Ben Smith-Petersen.

After the service, participants proceeded to Lisa’s final resting place in the Meditation Garden — where several other Presley family members are buried, including her father and her son, Benjamin … who died by suicide in 2020.