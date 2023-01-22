Monday , 23 January 2023
Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas
Home News Alanis Morrissette, Sarah Ferguson among the attendees at Lisa Marie Presley memorial
News

Alanis Morrissette, Sarah Ferguson among the attendees at Lisa Marie Presley memorial

January 22, 20231 Mins read142 Views

In a solemn gathering by hundreds at the Presley Graceland mansion, Lisa Marie Presley was remembered by  family members, friends and countless Elvis Presley fans.

As those gathered waiting for the ceremony to begin they heard a recording of Elvis singing the gospel song “He Touched Me,” as well as a duet Lisa Marie recorded with her father of “Where No One Stands Alone.” There were also performances by Alanis Morrisette, Billy Corgan of The Smashing Pumpkins, and rocker Axl Rose.

Priscilla Presley arrived with her family, including son Navarone Garibaldi, daughter Riley Keough and Lisa Marie’s ex-husband, Michael Lockwood.

Priscilla Presley reading a poem in honour of her daughter GRACELAND

Lisa’s close friend Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, spoke of her friendship with Lisa, and reminisced on how they called each other “Sissy.”

Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York remembering her friend GRACELAND

Austin Butler, who played Elvis in the new movie, arrived with Kaia Gerber. Austin’s sister Ashley Butler is said to have joined him to pay respects as well.

Lisa Marie’s daughter Riley Keough was listed to speak, but was unable to do on. A note she wrote, titled “A Letter to My Mama,” was read by her husband, Ben Smith-Petersen.

After the service, participants proceeded to Lisa’s final resting place in the Meditation Garden — where several other Presley family members are buried, including her father and her son, Benjamin … who died by suicide in 2020.

Previous post Hamilton Council closing in on budget

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Posts

Business

Massive Construction Projects in the pipeline for Hamilton

January 23, 2023
News

Alanis Morrissette, Sarah Ferguson among the attendees at Lisa Marie Presley memorial

January 22, 2023
News

Hamilton Council closing in on budget

January 22, 2023
Lifestyle

Hamilton Winterfest 2023 is back from February 2-20.

January 22, 2023

Related Articles

News

Hamilton Council closing in on budget

Next week will be a meeting marathon for Hamilton Councillors. They will...

By January 22, 2023
News

Ancaster youth dies in single-car crash in Brant County

A single-car crash has claimed the life of a 19-year -old Ancaster...

By January 22, 2023
News

Canada remembers Lincoln Alexander on Lincoln Alexander Day

Tributes are coming in Saturday in honour of Lincoln Alexander Day, who...

By January 21, 2023
News

Auto Theft arrest prompts Hamilton Police Tutorial on prevention

Hamilton Police have released a list of measures residents can take to...

By January 21, 2023