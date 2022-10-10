Airport passenger backlogs continue to improve

With the last Holiday weekend over until Christmas the Ministry of Transportation says the passenger and flight situation at Canada’s four biggest airports has improved significantly from the chaos that existed in May when Canadians resumed travel after two years of pandemic.

Flight Cancellations

For the week of September 26 to October 2, 2022, 98 percent of flights planned for Canada’s top four airports were completed (i.e., not cancelled); an improvement from 95 percent for the first week of July.

This percentage is very close to the week of September 30 to October 6, 2019, when 99 percent of flights for the top four airports were completed.

On-time performance

From September 26 to October 2, 2022, over 91 percent of flights from the top four airports left on time, or within one hour of their scheduled departure.

This is a significant improvement from under 75 percent for the first week of July and is approaching the pre-pandemic levels in September 2019 where 95 percent of flights were on time, or within an hour of scheduled departure.

Holding of aircraft at Toronto Pearson International Airport

The number of arriving international flights being held on the tarmac at Toronto-Pearson International Airport has decreased dramatically since May. For the week of September 19-25, 2022, no international flight arrivals were held on the tarmac, as compared to the peak of 373 during the first week of May.

Passenger security screening wait times

From September 26 to October 2, 2022, 91 percent of passengers at the four largest airports were screened within 15 minutes by the Canadian Air Transport Security Authority (CATSA); an improvement from 79 percent during the first week of July 2022.

Since April, CATSA has hired 1,975 screening officers across Canada. Efforts to increase screening officer staff levels at all airports continue.