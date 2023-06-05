Local Air Quality warning issued due to wildfire smoke

Environment Canada has issued an air quality warning for Hamilton , Burlington and most of Southern Ontario as a result of the forest fires in Quebec. High levels of air pollution are expected.

Smoke plumes from local forest fires as well as forest fires in Quebec have resulted in deteriorated air quality. Poor air quality with moderate to high risk AQHI values may persist through the day today and possibly into Tuesday for some areas.

Air quality and visibility due to wildfire smoke can fluctuate over short distances and can vary considerably from hour to hour.

People with lung disease (such as asthma) or heart disease, older adults, children, pregnant people, and people who work outdoors are at higher risk of experiencing health effects caused by wildfire smoke. Speak with your health care provider about developing a management plan for wildfire smoke events and maintaining a supply of necessary medications at home and always carrying these medications with you during wildfire season.

Stop or reduce your activity level if breathing becomes uncomfortable or you or someone in your care feel unwell.

For more details, please consult www.canada.ca/en/environment-climate-change/services/air-quality-health-index/wildfire-smoke.html .