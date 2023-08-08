After Labour Day, no more paper bags at LCBO stores

They warned us it was coming, and now the LCBO has announced that after Labour Day, patrons will have to BYOB (bring your own bag) as the distributor will no longer provide paper bags. If a customer forgets to bring a bag, they can purchase a reusable bag at the store.

In making the announcement LCBO notes “This initiative will remove almost 135 million paper bags annually from LCBO retail stores and convenience outlets; diverting 2,665 tonnes of waste from landfill and saving the equivalent of more than 188,000 trees every year.

It was 15 years ago that the LCBO phased out its single-use LCBO plastic bag—arguably one of the strongest plastic bags ever made. The virtually indestructible bag was capable of holding three large bottles of liquor or wine without breaking. Ironically the single-use plastic bag often became a multi-use bag as owners repurposed it for carrying books and anything that was too heavy to be toted in a regular flimsy plastic bag.

“Fifteen years ago, we took the lead to remove single-use plastic bags from our stores. Now, the removal of single-use paper bags is another important step in our efforts to minimize our impact on the environment,” said George Soleas, President & CEO, LCBO. “We know that our customers believe strongly in our initiatives to innovate on packaging and create less waste. We thank them for always driving us to do more to create a more sustainable Ontario and for their support through this transition.”