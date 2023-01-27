Affordable housing: senior government responsibility or Hamilton’s?

Housing was on the agenda in Hamilton all week with the Trudeau Cabinet holding a retreat at which housing was discussed. Hamilton city council also dealt with the issue as it directed staff to continue to pursue the Tiny Shelters option, that has so far been unable to find a location for the homes in Hamilton. Finally the issue of placing affordable housing along the LRT route was discussed Thursday on the Bill Kelly Show with former Mayoralty candidate Vito Sgro. It came up again Friday when Bay Observer Publisher John Best guested with Bill.