Additional suspects sought in Milton Homicide

Halton police have issued a picture of a suspect vehicle as they continue to investigate a Milton shooting that left one person dead

Sunday at approximately 5:00 am, a group of suspects forced their way into a house on Gibson Crescent in Milton. It is believed that these individuals were intent on committing a robbery at this home. Upon entering the residence, they were confronted by an occupant and a number of gunshots were fired within the home. One individual was pronounced deceased at the scene, while two other individuals were arrested when police arrived.

Halton Police have laid the following charges in relation to this incident:

Ali Mian (22) of Milton – one count of 2nd Degree Murder

Romario Clarke (20) of Oshawa faces one count of Break and Enter, and one count of Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

Both are next scheduled to appear in Milton Court on Tuesday.

The identity of the homicide victim has not been confirmed as of yet. The investigation is ongoing and detectives are looking for information on three outstanding suspects that fled the scene in a white vehicle. The vehicle is believed to be a light-coloured Dodge Charger with a sunroof and black wheels.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Homicide Tip Line at 905-825-4776.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.