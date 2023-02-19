Sunday , 19 February 2023
Accused of murder in death of 90-year-old grandmother

A  34-year-old man is facing a charge of first-degree murder in the death of his grandmother.

Norfolk County OPP say police were called to  to a home in Waterford, on Feb. 13 and found 90-year-old Marlene Wilson dead.

After a post-mortem was conducted police began treating the death as a homicide.

OPP Const. Ed Sanchuk posted a tweet advising that  police arrested Wilson’s grandson on Friday and formally laid the murder charge.

Sanchuk says the accused is being held in custody pending a court appearance.

