Accused man was well known in Hamilton media, activist and musical communities

The man charged with accessory after the fact in the murder of a Mount Hope man was well-known in the Hamilton music community and was frequently interviewed by Hamilton media for his anti-racism activities. Samson Dekamo worked at the Hamilton Centre for Civic Inclusion for approximately three years when Ward 14 Council Candidate Kojo Damptey was interim Executive Director. The HCCI told the Hamilton Spectator that Dekamo left the organization a year ago.

Dekamo was also involved with the organization HWDSB Kids Need Help of which Ward 14 HWDSB trustee candidate Ahona Mehdi played a prominent role. It was Mehdi’s accusations of systemic racism by fellow board members that triggered a third-party investigation. Viewed by local media as a source on racial issues, Dekamo was interviewed in a June 2020 Spectator article discussing the campaign to remove the police liaison program from Hamilton schools. (The spectator article that is posted online has been apparently altered to remove a caption identifying Dekamo, although he is clearly in the photograph that accompanies the story. The Hamilton Public Library version to the story still has the caption.) In his role with HCCI Dekamo also participated in a live CBC Hamilton live panel discussion with community leaders NDP MP Matthew Green and Evelyn Myrie President of the Afro-Canadian Caribbean Association. He was a guest on the O Show with Laura Babcock discussing defunding police and racism in Hamilton.

Like Damptey, Dekamo has an extensive music background. He was a program coordinator for an organization called NTRL which provided pop-up workshops for young people interested in the recording business. In that role, moderated a discussion for the 2020 Musician Entrepreneur Conference which was held virtually that year. He was also a member of the musician subcommittee for the Hamilton Music and Film office.

Dekamo was arrested by Hamilton police and charged with Accessory after the Fact in the 2021 Mount Hope home invasion that resulted in death of 21 -year-old Nano Ali, the shooting of his brother and the beating of his father Faqir Ali. Police say Dekamo apparently provided the three offenders, who have been subsequently arrested, with an escape vehicle after their car broke down. Dekamo has been released on bail.

