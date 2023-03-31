Accused had a thing for Dodge Ram trucks

A fondness for Dodge Ram pickups has landed four Montrealers behind bars. The Halton Regional Police Service – Regional Auto Theft Task Force has arrested four suspects in relation to a stolen auto investigation in Milton.

On March 28, 2023, investigators were made aware of the following four stolen vehicles from Milton:

2022 Dodge Ram – stolen from an address on Aird Court on March 28

2022 Dodge Ram – stolen from an address on Hansen Crescent on March 28

2022 Dodge Ram – stolen from an address on Clover Park between March 27 – 28

2022 Dodge Ram – stolen from an address on King Street between March 27 – 28

On March 28, 2023, investigators located the four stolen vehicles at two different apartment complexes in the area of Dixie Road and Queen Street East in Brampton. The following day (March 29), officers located two additional stolen Dodge Rams (reported stolen from Hamilton) at one of the same apartment complexes listed above.

Through the course of the investigation, a suspect vehicle was identified. On March 29, 2023, the suspect vehicle was observed driving in the area of Dixie Road and Queen Street East in Brampton. The vehicle was stopped by police and four occupants were placed under arrest.

Jean Gabriel Israel (19) of Montreal was charged with:

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000 (6 counts)

Trafficking in Property Obtained by Crime

Possession of Break-in Instruments

Possession of Automobile Master Key

Possession of Device to Obtain Computer Services

Possession of Prohibited Weapon (brass knuckle located in vehicle)

Sara Ragoubi (24) of Montreal was charged with:

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000 (6 counts)

Trafficking in Property Obtained by Crime

Possession of Break-in Instruments

Possession of Automobile Master Key

Possession of Device to Obtain Computer Services

Possession of Prohibited Weapon (brass knuckle located in vehicle)

Fail to Comply with Undertaking

Fail to Comply with Probation Order

A 16-year-old male from Montreal was charged with:

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000 (6 counts)

Trafficking in Property Obtained by Crime

Possession of Break-in Instruments

Possession of Automobile Master Key

Possession of Device to Obtain Computer Services

Possession of Prohibited Weapon (brass knuckle located in vehicle)

Iria Urizar-Fortin (19) of Montreal was charged with:

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000 (6 counts)

Trafficking in Property Obtained by Crime

Possession of Break-in Instruments

Possession of Automobile Master Key

Possession of Device to Obtain Computer Services

Possession of Prohibited Weapon (brass knuckle located in vehicle)

All parties were held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Regional Auto Theft Task Force at 905-825-4777 ext. 3407.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

