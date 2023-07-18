A FUNDRAISER BENEFITING HAMILTON FOOD SHARE AND THE WESTDALE WITH SUPPORT FROM CABLE 14

Christmas is coming early to Westdale Village this year. The Westdale Theatre with Cable 14 and Hamilton Food Share will celebrate Christmas in July with a fundraiser benefiting Hamilton Food Share and the iconic not-for-profit theatre. On Tuesday, July 25, the landmark theatre will be decked out Christmas-style as it hosts family activities and popular Christmas movie favourites. The main feature will be the big-screen premiere of Christmas Movie Magic, shot on location at the Westdale Threatre. The historic theatre plays a starring role in the instant Christmas classic. The film follows Alli Blakeman, an entertainment writer who learns that movie magic isn’t always just on-screen after she discovers the mysterious origins of a classic Christmas movie. The locally-made film, directed by Robert Vaughn, was nominated for three Director’s Guild of Canada Awards and one Canadian Screen Award.

Perennial holiday favourites Arthur Christmas, How The Grinch Stole Christmas, and National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation round out the family Christmas movie program. In between movies, there will be family photos with Santa, face painting, and a 50/50 draw and a Stocking Stuffer penny sale. All for an all-day cost of one $8 Christmas movie ticket and a cash or food donation to Hamilton Food Share.

For tickets https://www.thewestdale.ca/