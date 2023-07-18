Wednesday , 19 July 2023
Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas
Home Feature A FUNDRAISER BENEFITING HAMILTON FOOD SHARE AND THE WESTDALE WITH SUPPORT FROM CABLE 14
Feature

A FUNDRAISER BENEFITING HAMILTON FOOD SHARE AND THE WESTDALE WITH SUPPORT FROM CABLE 14

July 18, 20231 Mins read161 Views

Christmas is coming early to Westdale Village this year. The Westdale Theatre with Cable 14 and Hamilton Food Share will celebrate Christmas in July with a fundraiser benefiting Hamilton Food Share and the iconic not-for-profit theatre. On Tuesday, July 25, the landmark theatre will be decked out Christmas-style as it hosts  family activities and popular Christmas movie favourites. The main feature will be the big-screen premiere of Christmas Movie Magic, shot on location at the Westdale Threatre. The historic theatre plays a starring role in the instant Christmas classic. The film follows Alli Blakeman, an entertainment writer who learns that movie magic isn’t always just on-screen after she discovers the mysterious origins of a classic Christmas movie. The locally-made film, directed by Robert Vaughn, was nominated for three Director’s Guild of Canada Awards and one Canadian Screen Award. 

Perennial holiday favourites Arthur Christmas, How The Grinch Stole Christmas, and National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation round out the family Christmas movie program. In between movies, there will be family photos with Santa, face painting, and a 50/50 draw and a Stocking Stuffer penny sale. All for an all-day cost of one $8 Christmas movie ticket and a cash or food donation to Hamilton Food Share.

For tickets https://www.thewestdale.ca/

Previous post “Orphaned” 2026 Commonwealth Games orphaned again

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Posts

Opinion

NDP mum on Sarah Jama’s latest controversial tweet

July 18, 2023
News

Drugs and Weapons Seized at Woodlands Park, scene of weekend stabbing

July 18, 2023
Feature

A FUNDRAISER BENEFITING HAMILTON FOOD SHARE AND THE WESTDALE WITH SUPPORT FROM CABLE 14

July 18, 2023
News

“Orphaned” 2026 Commonwealth Games orphaned again

July 18, 2023

Related Articles

Feature

Opinion: MAID seemed like the only answer

“Hail, Mary. Full of Grace”. This prayer is usually reserved for the...

ByJune 21, 2023
Feature

Wallenberg art memorial to be celebrated at Churchill Park Friday

Hamilton Jewish Federation & Margaret’s Legacy invite the public to celebrate the...

ByJune 20, 2023
Feature

Five-year drought comes to an end as Golden Knights take Stanley Cup

 The curse of the Florida Panthers came to an ignominious end Wednesday...

ByJune 14, 2023
Feature

Budding Bay Area Scientists pick up awards at National and International competitions

Bay Area Science and Engineering students picked up national and international recognition...

ByJune 13, 2023