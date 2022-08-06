A chance to go country in Westdale

Westdale ArtsWest introduces several local and Canadian independent musical artists, including New Rebel Westerners, The Red Hill Valleys, Brian John Harwood, and Christ Chambers, Wendell Ferguson, Mike McCurlie, Hayley Verrell and more.

Greater Hamilton Arts and Events which has presented ArtsFest for 8 years, now introduces an expanded ArtsWest (year 2) with a theme of GO WEST and GO COUNTRY which will be held in Westdale Village. It will be the only country music street festival to take place in a city with many festivals. Numerous local and area musicians and artisans will gather for the festival in Westdale Village August 12-14, 2022.

Red Hill Valleys

Apart from the live music shows, there will be food, an artisan market showcasing locally made crafts and arts, outdoor live music on the patios, an aerial artist and family activities, all open for the public to enjoy the entire weekend in the fresh air.

Live Music in Westdale Theatre:

Saturday, August 13, performances begin at 6:00pm with Hamilton’s own New Rebel Westerners and The Red Hill Valleys, fresh off a European tour, at 9:00pm.

Sunday, August 14 at 2:00pm with Mahima, a rising musical star from Hamilton. Later at 5:00pm, with Brian John Harwood, a rising Canadian country music star fresh with a new album release. The last performance will be a Jonny Cash Tribute Show starring Jim Yorfido as Johnny Cash, with special guests performing as June Carter, Merle Haggard, Jerry Lee Lewis and Tammy Wynette.

Live music at the two outdoor stages include:

John Restas (with Paul), Chris Chambers, Wendell Ferguson, Mark LaForme, Woodpile, Banned from Heaven, Hayley Verrell, James Anthony and more.

For more info, full schedule and to get Westdale Theatre live music tickets, please visit https://artsfest.ca/