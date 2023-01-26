85th break-in proved to be downfall for probationer: Police

Hamilton Police have arrested a 47-year-old man for a rash of over 85 break and enter investigations across Hamilton and the surrounding regions.

Between December 2022 and January 2023, Hamilton Police Service saw a heavy increase in the number of break-ins at auto repair garages and other businesses in Hamilton. During the entries, the lone suspect targeted currency and vehicles.

On Wednesday, January 25, 2023, following a two-month investigation, the Hamilton Police Break & Enter, Auto Theft and Robbery (BEAR) unit arrested Ryan Lonergan from Hamilton while he was operating a stolen motor vehicle from a similar break and enter that had occurred in the Niagara Region.

The suspect primarily targeted auto garages but other businesses were affected, including the Ibrahim Mosque on King Street East in Hamilton.

As a result of the investigation, police charged Lonergan with dozens of break, enter and theft charges as well as 23 counts of violating probation. Police had listed him as a missing person in December and put out a public appeal for assistance in locating him.

More charges are expected as the investigation continues. Hamilton Police continue to work with partnering agencies, as the suspect is believed to be responsible for several crimes outside Hamilton.

Lonergan is transient in nature and is a repeat offender with convictions for similar crimes in 2011, 2016 and 2017. His bail has been opposed.

Anyone with any information that could assist police with the investigation into these crimes, are asked to contact Detective Constable Michael Suffoletta at (905) 546-8936 or Detective Sergeant Shane Groombridge at (905) 546-2991.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com