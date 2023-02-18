85-year-old former Halton and Hamilton teacher facing historical sexual assault charges

The Halton Regional Police Service – Child Abuse and Sexual Assault Unit has arrested a former Burlington and Hamilton elementary school teacher in relation to a series of historical sexual assaults.

In June 2022, a male victim reported to police that while attending Pineland Public School in Burlington in 1982-1983, he was sexually assaulted by the suspect, who was his teacher at the school. The victim was in grade 8 at the time.

In February 2023, a second make victim reported to police that while he was a grade 8 student at Pineland Public school in 1983-1984, he was also sexually assaulted by the same teacher.

The sexual assaults occurred at the school.

On February 15, 2023, investigators arrested Barbara Baxter (85) of Burlington. She has been charged with:

Sexual Assault and Acts of Gross Indecency (This charge was laid due to the fact that the offence(s) took place prior to the statutory amendments to the Criminal Code in 1983.)

Baxter was released on an undertaking.

Prior to being employed by the Halton District School Board, Baxter was an employee of the Hamilton Wentworth District School Board.

Investigators believe there may be additional victims and are asking anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Child Abuse and Sexual Assault Unit at 905-825-4777 ext. 8970.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.