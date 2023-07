Hamilton Police are asking the public on the East Mountain to be on the lookout for an 84-year-old woman who has gone missing this morning. Mary Tomljenovic last seen near Albion Falls Blvd and Limeridge Rd E at 7 a.m. this morning.

Description: female, white ,84 years-of-age ,5’3, average build, short auburn hair and last seen wearing a nightgown

Police say Mary has Alzheimers and will be on foot.