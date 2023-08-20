Sunday , 20 August 2023
Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas
Home News 81st Anniversary of Dieppe Raid marked in weekend ceremony
News

81st Anniversary of Dieppe Raid marked in weekend ceremony

Royal Hamilton Light Infantry lost nearly 200 in ill-fated raid

August 20, 20232 Mins read81 Views
Captured Canadian Soldiers being rounded up in Dieppe

A ceremony was held in Dieppe Park on Beach Boulevard Saturday marking the 81st anniversary of the ill-fated Dieppe raid. The  Royal Hamilton Light Infantry was in the thick of the fight, In the end, 200 Hamiltonians — 197 from the RHLI — died on that Aug. 19, 1942 attack, and nearly 300 were wounded or taken prisoner. Of the nearly 5,000-strong Canadian contingent, 3,367 were killed, wounded or taken prisoner, an exceptional casualty rate of 68 per cent. Blame for the disastrous foray was assigned to Lord Louis Mountbatten who played a prominent role in planning the raid despite his lack of experience in warfare.

Some of the key figures on that day included:

Chaplain John Weir Foote who became the only Chaplain in the Canadian Forces to be awarded the Victoria Cross. Captain Foote coolly and calmly during the eight hours of the battle walked about collecting the wounded and carry them to safety. His gallant actions saved many lives and inspired those around him by his example. At the end of this gruelling time, he climbed from the landing craft that was to have taken him to safety and deliberately walked into the German position in order to be taken prisoner so that he could be of help to those men who would be in captivity until May 5, 1945. The Hamilton Armouries now bears his name.

William Wallace Southam was a scion of the Hamilton publishing dynasty. He commanded a brigade at Dieppe which was captured by the German defenders. The trapped Canadians were soon overwhelmed and surrendered to the Germans. “Sorry lads,” he told his aides, “we might as well pack up too.” Southam was one of nearly 2,000 prisoners-of-war taken and the highest-ranking officer captured in the aborted raid. He failed to destroy the secret attack plans before the Germans seized the documents, which described orders to shackle German prisoners. In retaliation, Germans chained the Canadian prisoners from Dieppe leading to further escalation and retaliation from Britain against enemy POWs. Although confined in Germany, Southam was awarded the Distinguished Service Order in absentia. He spent the next thirty-two months in a prison camp, until liberated by the U.S. Third Army in April 1945.

Lieutenant Denis Whitaker was awarded the Distinguished Service Order at the rank of captain for his achievement in the Dieppe Raid in August 1942. He was the only one of the 100 officers who landed on the beach to fight his way into town and escape unwounded. He later went on to lead the RHLI as it took part in the liberation of Belgium and Holland

Local Politicians and dignitaries gather at Dieppe Park to mark the 81st anniversary of the Dieppe raid (Lisa Hepfner X)
Previous post Glanbrook Under 17 Boys take the Hamilton Soccer League cup

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Posts

News

Juravinski Hospital refurbishment will require heritage report

August 20, 2023
News

Ukraine War chokes off Hamilton Police Ammo supply

August 20, 2023
News

81st Anniversary of Dieppe Raid marked in weekend ceremony

August 20, 2023
Feature

Glanbrook Under 17 Boys take the Hamilton Soccer League cup

August 20, 2023

Related Articles

News

Juravinski Hospital refurbishment will require heritage report

As part of the announced plan to refurbish the Juravinski Hospital the...

ByAugust 20, 2023
News

Ukraine War chokes off Hamilton Police Ammo supply

One of the interesting items in a Hamilton staff report regarding sole-source...

ByAugust 20, 2023
News

Suspected sextortionist nabbed: Halton man blackmailed with intimate images

The long arm of the law reached all the way to Drumheller...

ByAugust 19, 2023
News

Breaking: Strike Averted: CUPE and City of Hamilton reach tentative agreement

The City of Hamilton and CUPE Local 5167 have reached a tentative...

ByAugust 19, 2023