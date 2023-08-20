81st Anniversary of Dieppe Raid marked in weekend ceremony

A ceremony was held in Dieppe Park on Beach Boulevard Saturday marking the 81st anniversary of the ill-fated Dieppe raid. The Royal Hamilton Light Infantry was in the thick of the fight, In the end, 200 Hamiltonians — 197 from the RHLI — died on that Aug. 19, 1942 attack, and nearly 300 were wounded or taken prisoner. Of the nearly 5,000-strong Canadian contingent, 3,367 were killed, wounded or taken prisoner, an exceptional casualty rate of 68 per cent. Blame for the disastrous foray was assigned to Lord Louis Mountbatten who played a prominent role in planning the raid despite his lack of experience in warfare.

Some of the key figures on that day included:

Chaplain John Weir Foote who became the only Chaplain in the Canadian Forces to be awarded the Victoria Cross. Captain Foote coolly and calmly during the eight hours of the battle walked about collecting the wounded and carry them to safety. His gallant actions saved many lives and inspired those around him by his example. At the end of this gruelling time, he climbed from the landing craft that was to have taken him to safety and deliberately walked into the German position in order to be taken prisoner so that he could be of help to those men who would be in captivity until May 5, 1945. The Hamilton Armouries now bears his name.

William Wallace Southam was a scion of the Hamilton publishing dynasty. He commanded a brigade at Dieppe which was captured by the German defenders. The trapped Canadians were soon overwhelmed and surrendered to the Germans. “Sorry lads,” he told his aides, “we might as well pack up too.” Southam was one of nearly 2,000 prisoners-of-war taken and the highest-ranking officer captured in the aborted raid. He failed to destroy the secret attack plans before the Germans seized the documents, which described orders to shackle German prisoners. In retaliation, Germans chained the Canadian prisoners from Dieppe leading to further escalation and retaliation from Britain against enemy POWs. Although confined in Germany, Southam was awarded the Distinguished Service Order in absentia. He spent the next thirty-two months in a prison camp, until liberated by the U.S. Third Army in April 1945.

Lieutenant Denis Whitaker was awarded the Distinguished Service Order at the rank of captain for his achievement in the Dieppe Raid in August 1942. He was the only one of the 100 officers who landed on the beach to fight his way into town and escape unwounded. He later went on to lead the RHLI as it took part in the liberation of Belgium and Holland