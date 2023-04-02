81-year old pedestrian dies after being hit by cyclist in Niagara

An 81 year old woman has died after she was struck by a cyclist while walking in Niagara-on-the-Lake. Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS) officers were called along with the Niagara-on-the-Lake Fire & Emergency Services and Niagara Emergency Medical Service (NEMS) paramedics for a reported collision involving a cyclist and a pedestrian on Queenston Street near Dee Road, in Niagara-on-the-Lake.

When they got to the scene, they learned the 81-year-old Niagara-on-the-Lake resident who was walking on Queenston Street began to cross the roadway from the east side to the west side. When doing so, she was struck by a 64-year-old cyclist who was travelling south on Queenston Street. Despite lifesaving measures, she was pronounced deceased after having been transported to a local hospital by paramedics.

Detectives assigned to the NRPS Collision Reconstruction Unit have assumed carriage of the investigation. They are being assisted by detectives from the NRPS Forensic Services Unit. The circumstances related to the cause of the collision remain under investigation.

Witnesses to the collision and motorists who were in the area with an operational dash-camera are encouraged to review their footage and contact the lead detective at 905-688-4111, option 3, badge 1009206 with any relevant information.

Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously are encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.