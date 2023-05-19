81-year-old cyclist dies in Burlington hit-and-run

An 81 -year-old cyclist was fatally struck by a vehicle, Thursday, while riding eastbound on North Shore Boulevard near the QEW overpass, in Burlington. The cyclist was rushed to nearby Joseph Brant Hospital by ambulance but succumbed to his injuries. The involved vehicle fled the scene eastbound on North Shore Boulevard and was last seen turning northbound on Maple Avenue. Preliminary investigation suggests it will be a recent model year silver VW Jetta, or similar 4 door vehicle. It will have damage to the front right, the hood and windshield.

The Halton Police Collision Reconstruction Unit attended to assume carriage of the investigation due to the death and were supported by member of the Forensic Services. North Shore Boulevard in the vicinity of the QEW was closed for approximately 5 hours for investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or have information that would help identify the involved vehicle, are asked to contact a member of the Collision Reconstruction Unit at 905-825-4747 x 5065 or report the matter anonymously via Crime Stoppers of Halton at 1-888- 222-TIPS or at haltoncrimestoppers.ca