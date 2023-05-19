Friday , 19 May 2023
Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas
Home News 81-year-old cyclist dies in Burlington hit-and-run
News

81-year-old cyclist dies in Burlington hit-and-run

May 19, 20231 Mins read109 Views

An 81 -year-old cyclist was fatally struck by a vehicle, Thursday,  while riding eastbound on North Shore Boulevard near the QEW overpass, in Burlington. The cyclist was rushed to nearby Joseph Brant Hospital by ambulance but succumbed to his injuries. The involved vehicle fled the scene eastbound on North Shore Boulevard and was last seen turning northbound on Maple Avenue. Preliminary investigation suggests it will be a recent model year silver VW Jetta, or similar 4 door vehicle.  It will have damage to the front right, the hood and windshield. 

The Halton Police Collision Reconstruction Unit attended to assume carriage of the investigation due to the death and were supported by member of the Forensic Services.  North Shore Boulevard in the vicinity of the QEW was closed for approximately 5 hours for investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or have information that would help identify the involved vehicle, are asked to contact a member of the Collision Reconstruction Unit at 905-825-4747 x 5065 or report the matter anonymously via Crime Stoppers of Halton at 1-888- 222-TIPS or at haltoncrimestoppers.ca

Previous post Opinion: What if some of the demolished Metrolinx properties might not be needed?

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Posts

News

Careless disposal of smoking material may be cause of $1 million Stoney Creek blaze

May 19, 2023
News

Two Hamilton men among six arrested in $1 million drug haul

May 19, 2023
News

81-year-old cyclist dies in Burlington hit-and-run

May 19, 2023
Opinion

Opinion: What if some of the demolished Metrolinx properties might not be needed?

May 18, 2023

Related Articles

News

Careless disposal of smoking material may be cause of $1 million Stoney Creek blaze

A fire that started out in the garage of a Stoney Creek...

By May 19, 2023
News

Two Hamilton men among six arrested in $1 million drug haul

A joint operation by area police services, that included both Hamilton and...

By May 19, 2023
News

Branthaven Homes donates $1 million to Mohawk College’s City School programs

Steve and Elizabeth Stipsits, and Branthaven Homes, have shown their support for...

By May 18, 2023
News

Burlington Green electronic waste drive a success

The Electronic Recycling Association were on hand to support the BurlingtonGreens Zero...

By May 18, 2023