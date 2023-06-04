$72 million only the beginning: Bateman project to hit $100 million

Burlington residents might have missed a line in a report to council that was presented a few days before Christmas last year, that estimated the upside cost of the Robert Bateman project could hit $100 million. The report went on to say $72 million price tag that had been previously announced will only get the facility refurbished to accommodate Brock University, the Burlington Public Library and Tech Place, but will not cover the cost of what is termed “phase two”—the additional recreational space which will be needed to actually make the facility into the promised community centre. The additional costs were referenced on page 13 of a report seeking support for the initial $72 Million.

Mayor Marianne Meed Ward raised the $100 million figure in an interview with TVO’s Steve Paikin last week. She was discussing the need to have quality of life facilities to go along with the province’s demands for cities to ramp up new housing.

The city has released a proposed public engagement plan to obtain feedback on what to do with the additional $20 to $30 million that will be required for what the report refers to as “upgraded site amenities (i.e. sports fields), or indoor space fit up related to future City community center programs (excluding the gyms), as well as upgrades to the existing facility changerooms. The first $72 Million associated with the scheme was arrived at largely out of the public eye.

This Charter's overarching objective is to enhance communications and access to information for citizens, and to facilitate and enable meaningful engagement.

Throughout the election year 2022, Burlington residents never had a clear sense of the scope of the project that was being contemplated when the city first started talking about acquiring the former high school. There were vague references in news releases to a community hub but no estimate of costs. It appears the members of the current council got a ballpark figure of $50 Million in closed session in December 2021. The wording of some of the news releases in retrospect could be considered misleading. The public were invited to comment on the purchase of the Bateman School which forms less than 10 percent of the total value of the actual cost of the project, and 80 percent of respondents approved. However, they did so with no sense of the financial magnitude of the intended use of the property. It wasn’t until after the October election that residents finally got a sense of the cost of the project.

Burlington residents will soon be asked to participate in a public engagement process on phase two of the Bateman Project.

The city’s public engagement charter reads:

At the core of democratic government are two pillars that also form the basis of effective citizen engagement:

That government belongs to the citizens within its political boundaries, and

That the inhabitants of a city are “citizens” with the rights and responsibilities of citizenship based on justice, human rights, fundamental freedoms and rule of law.

Engaging people on issues that affect their lives and their city is a key component of democratic society. Public involvement encourages participation, actions and personal responsibility. The goal of community engagement is to lead to more informed and, therefore, better decision-making.

This Charter’s overarching objective is to enhance communications and access to information for citizens, and to facilitate and enable meaningful engagement.

The city's public engagement plan for the Bateman project as well as a chronology of past public communication on the project can be accessed here.