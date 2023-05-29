Monday , 29 May 2023
70, years since Edmund Hillary of New Zealand conquered Mount Everest

Hillary and Norgay on their return from the summit of Mt Everest

On this day in 1953, Edmund Hillary of New Zealand and Tenzing Norgay, a Sherpa of Nepal, become the first explorers to reach the summit of Mount Everest, which at 29,035 feet above sea level is the highest point on earth. The two, part of a British expedition, made their final assault on the summit after spending a fitful night at 27,900 feet. News of their achievement broke around the world on June 2, the day of Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation, and Britons hailed it as a good omen for their country’s future.

Later that year Sir Edmund was knighted by the Queen. Hillary climbed ten other peaks in the Himalayas on further visits in 1956, 1960–1961, and 1963–1965. He also reached the South Pole as part of the Commonwealth Trans-Antarctic Expedition, for which he led the New Zealand section, on 4 January 1958. 1985, he accompanied Neil Armstrong in a small twin-engined ski plane over the Arctic Ocean and landed at the North Pole. Hillary thus became the first man to stand at both poles and on the summit of Everest. This accomplishment inspired generations of explorers to compete over what later was defined as Three Poles Challenge. Following his ascent of Everest he devoted himself to assisting the Sherpa people of Nepal through the Himalayan Trust, which he established in 1960 and led until his death in 2008. His efforts are credited with the construction of many schools and hospitals in this remote region of the Himalayas.

Hillary was a prolific author, publishing nearly a dozen books. He also enjoyed Canada, visiting approximately 50 times. On one of his visits to Canada he was scheduled to be interviewed on the CHCH News at Noon. This writer recalls looking out his office window to the parking lot, only to see the conqueror of Everest and the North and South Poles being berated by a security guard over parking.

