Friday , 7 July 2023
News

59-Year-Old Man Charged with Human Trafficking by Hamilton Police

July 7, 20231 Mins read105 Views

A Hamilton Police investigation has resulted in the arrest of a Hamilton man, for a number of Human Trafficking related offences.

The Hamilton Police Service has arrested and charged 59-year-old Gary Leblanc, currently of Hamilton, after an investigation into a report of a sexual assault that occurred between November of 2022 and February of 2023.

Gary Leblanc has been charged with trafficking and benefitting from sexual services involving a person under 18 years of age as well as sexual assault.

Hamilton Police believe there may be additional victims as the suspect was known to target vulnerable youth and transport them in a grey sedan.

The Toronto Sun is reporting that a career sex trafficker,  Juteah Downey has been sentenced to 15 years in prison by a Brampton judge and faces further sentencing for earlier trafficking crimes next week.

Anyone with any information that could assist police with this investigation are asked to contact Detectives of the Human Trafficking Unit at 905-546-3828 or the Vice & Drugs Unit non-emergency line at  905-546-3801.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com

Persons seeking confidential support, are encouraged to call the Sexual Assault Centre’s 24-hour support line at 905-525-4162; connect at www.sacha.ca, the Sexual Assault/Domestic Violence Care Centre at www.hhsc.ca/sadv or the Centre de santé communautaire www.cschn.

Previous post SOCAN Foundation and the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame Open Applications to 2nd Annual Indigenous Song Camp

