Saturday , 12 August 2023
Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas
Home News 541 Eatery has closed its doors temporarily
News

541 Eatery has closed its doors temporarily

August 11, 20231 Mins read173 Views

A great experiment in serving vulnerable populations has come to what is being described as a temporary pause. The 541 Eatery and Exchange at 541 Barton Street East has closed its doors.

In a statement on its website 541 noted, “The climate and reality around us including the housing shortage, opioid crisis and mental health emergencies in our city have dramatically increased the volume and complexity of the needs of our community members. At the same time, food costs have increased and sources of funding have been changing.”

“It has become clear in the last number of weeks that it is necessary to temporarily pause our operations in order to create an effective and sustainable model that ensures our long term engagement with our community and partners. This has been a difficult decision to make, as this means that we have temporarily laid off staff employed in our restaurant operations. Our youth program staff and fundraising assistant are unaffected by this layoff.”

The charity cited the need for more stable funding as its immediate need. The organization expressed optimism that the move is only temporary suggesting a gradual reopening could take place as early as this fall.

Previous post Skateboarding male brandishing knife spotted in Hamilton north end

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Posts

News

Breaking news: Bill Kelly Show cancelled by Corus Entertainment

August 11, 2023
News

541 Eatery has closed its doors temporarily

August 11, 2023
News

Skateboarding male brandishing knife spotted in Hamilton north end

August 11, 2023
News

Arrest made in July sexual offenses

August 11, 2023

Related Articles

News

Breaking news: Bill Kelly Show cancelled by Corus Entertainment

The Bay Observer has learned that Corus Entertainment has cancelled the Bill...

ByAugust 11, 2023
News

Skateboarding male brandishing knife spotted in Hamilton north end

A woman contacted the Bay Observer about an incident near an encampment...

ByAugust 11, 2023
News

Arrest made in July sexual offenses

Hamilton Police have made an arrest in the case of an individual...

ByAugust 11, 2023
News

10 from Hamilton rounded up as police dismantle network of drug labs

A major multi-force drug bust has resulted in the arrest of ten...

ByAugust 10, 2023