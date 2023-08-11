541 Eatery has closed its doors temporarily

A great experiment in serving vulnerable populations has come to what is being described as a temporary pause. The 541 Eatery and Exchange at 541 Barton Street East has closed its doors.

In a statement on its website 541 noted, “The climate and reality around us including the housing shortage, opioid crisis and mental health emergencies in our city have dramatically increased the volume and complexity of the needs of our community members. At the same time, food costs have increased and sources of funding have been changing.”

“It has become clear in the last number of weeks that it is necessary to temporarily pause our operations in order to create an effective and sustainable model that ensures our long term engagement with our community and partners. This has been a difficult decision to make, as this means that we have temporarily laid off staff employed in our restaurant operations. Our youth program staff and fundraising assistant are unaffected by this layoff.”

The charity cited the need for more stable funding as its immediate need. The organization expressed optimism that the move is only temporary suggesting a gradual reopening could take place as early as this fall.