50th anniversary of the Potters Guild of Hamilton

The Potters’ Guild of Hamilton and Region is celebrating its 50th Anniversary with a variety of free events.

Opening Receptions for all exhibits will be held the evening of Friday, September 16th, from 7:00 to 9:30 p.m., Free Admission

Four Exhibits of Ceramics

Memory and Rebirth: a curated contemporary exhibit of works by members of the Guild -at Carnegie Gallery, 10 King St. W., Dundas, September 9 to October 3

Our Voices: the cumulating exhibit of the Guild’s mentorship program with Andrea Vuletin – at the Dundas Valley School of Art (“DVSA”), 21 Ogilvy St., Dundas, September 16 to September 29

The First 50: a retrospective exhibit of works from the Guild’s Permanent Collection – also at DVSA, September 16 to 29

The Full Cup, an exhibit and sale in the lobby café of the Dundas Valley School of Arts will take place the entire weekend of the celebration. It will feature a variety of drinking vessels made by members, including: mugs, cups, tumblers, cups & saucers, goblets, and tea bowls. Drinking vessels will also be available for purchase, so you can take home a souvenir from this event! The Full Cup runs September 16 to 18.

Pottery Day in Dundas, Sunday September 18 – 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Organizers are hosting a FREE Public Pottery Day at the Dundas Valley School of Arts, lower level in the pottery studio. Residents are invited to attend the open house to learn about love of clay. Activities will include wheel throwing demonstrations, hands-on hand building activities, and raku glazing/firing.

About Hamilton Potters Guild

Established 1971 in Hamilton, Ontario by thirty-two enthusiastic potters, the Guild’s membership has grown to close to four hundred. The Potters’ Guild of Hamilton and Region is a non-profit organization.

For more information, please contact:

Hamilton Potters Guild, Publicity Chair, Jill Graham,

EMAIL: Jill.Graham747@outlook.com PHONE : 905-928-2532