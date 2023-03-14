Tuesday , 14 March 2023
$50,000 Reward Offered for Information Leading to Arrest of suspect in Musitano murder

March 14, 20231 Mins read117 Views

Hamilton Police Service and York Regional Police have upped the ante in their efforts to solve two murders including that of Angelo Musitano. They have posted a $50,000 reward for the arrest of wanted person Daniel Tomassetti in relation to two 2017 homicides.

On Sunday, March 14, 2017, Mila Barberi was shot and killed as she stood by her vehicle in the parking lot of Teknika Lighting, 155 Caster Avenue in Vaughan.  Her boyfriend was also shot and survived. Her murder was linked to Angelo Musitano, who was shot and killed as he arrived home in his pick-up truck on Tuesday, May 2, 2017. 

The linkage resulted in a multi-jurisdictional investigation between Hamilton Police Service, York Regional Police and the Hamilton-Niagara detachment of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police. As a result of the investigation, dubbed Project SCOPA, an arrest warrant was sought for Daniel Tomassetti in connection with these murders and attempt murder.

The Hamilton Police Service Board has a $50,000 cash reward for information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of Daniel Tomassetti. Investigators are asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of Daniel Tomassetti to contact Detective Nesreen Shawihat at 905-546-4863 or alternatively the York Regional Police Homicide Unit at 905 830 0303 ext 7865.

