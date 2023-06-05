Tuesday , 6 June 2023
News

47-year-old Male Personal Support Worker Charged with Sexual Assault

June 5, 2023

Hamilton Police have arrested Ogaga OWHAROSIGHE, after an investigation into a report of a sexual assault that occurred last month.

47-year-old Ogaga OWHAROSIGHE, currently from Hamilton, is charged with one count of Sexual Assault.

At the time of the offence, OWHAROSIGHE was employed as a Personal Support Worker (PSW).

Hamilton Police believe that there may be more victims and encourage anyone with information to contact Investigators.

Anyone any information that could assist police with this investigation are asked to contact Detective Constable Shannon McLean of the Sex Crimes Unit at 905-546-4614 or the Sex Crimes Unit non-emergency line at  905-540-5553.

Police remind residents that  all survivors of sexual violence will be believed and  Police will respect their choice when and how they report an incident.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com

