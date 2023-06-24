37-year-old charged in attack in J.C. Beemer Park

Hamilton police have identified a 37-year-old man charged in connection with an assault that took place Thursday morning at J.C. Beemer Park.

Officers received reports shortly before 9:30 a.m. of a fight between two people at the park located at Victoria and Wilson in downtown Hamilton.

A 45-year-old man was found to be in life-threatening condition and paramedics began life-saving measures.

Within an hour of the incident, investigators located the suspect, Craig Brooks and arrested him in the area of King St. East and Emerald St. South.

Brooks was charged with aggravated assault and remains in custody. The victim is still in hospital in life-threatening condition.

Officers continue to follow all leads and remain in the park in search of video surveillance and witnesses.

Anyone with further information about this incident is asked to contact Det. Trevor Bland of the homicide unit at 905-546-4921 or tbland@hamiltonpolice.ca.