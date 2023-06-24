Saturday , 24 June 2023
Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas
Home News 37-year-old charged in attack in J.C. Beemer Park
News

37-year-old charged in attack in J.C. Beemer Park

June 24, 20231 Mins read205 Views

Hamilton police have identified a 37-year-old man charged in connection with an assault that took place Thursday morning at J.C. Beemer Park.

Officers received reports shortly before 9:30 a.m. of a fight between two people at the park located at Victoria and Wilson in  downtown Hamilton.

A 45-year-old man was found to be  in life-threatening condition and paramedics began life-saving measures.

Within an hour of the incident, investigators located the suspect, Craig Brooks and arrested him in the area of King St. East and Emerald St. South.

Brooks was charged with aggravated assault and remains in custody. The victim is still in hospital in life-threatening condition.

Officers continue to follow all leads and remain in the park in search of video surveillance and witnesses.

Anyone with further information about this incident is asked to contact Det. Trevor Bland of the homicide unit at 905-546-4921 or tbland@hamiltonpolice.ca.

Previous post Hamilton  Visitor Experience Centre celebrates its Grand Re-Opening

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Posts

Business

Bell Media asking for relief on its CTV local news obligations

June 24, 2023
News

Two in hospital, one in serious condition, after shooting in downtown Burlington

June 24, 2023
News

37-year-old charged in attack in J.C. Beemer Park

June 24, 2023
Business

Hamilton  Visitor Experience Centre celebrates its Grand Re-Opening

June 24, 2023

Related Articles

News

Two in hospital, one in serious condition, after shooting in downtown Burlington

An early morning shooting  the parking lot of The Port House/Waterfront Hotel...

ByJune 24, 2023
News

24-year-old hospitalized after Fiery car crash on Linc has died

Hamilton Police announced Friday that the 24-year-old who was driving one of...

ByJune 23, 2023
News

Roses rule at the RBG

The roses at the Royal Botanical Gardens are putting on a show...

ByJune 23, 2023
News

Burlington Teacher arrested on child porn charges

In May of this year, The Halton Regional Police Service – Internet...

ByJune 23, 2023