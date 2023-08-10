Horwath and Meed Ward weigh in on Auditor-General’s Greenbelt Report

The Mayors of Both Hamilton and Burlington called on Premier Doug Ford to scrap his plan to open up portions of the Greenbelt for housing development in the wake of Wednesday’s highly critical report from Auditor General Bonnie Lysyk.

Burlington Mayor Marianne Meed Ward issued a statement reading in part, “we have unanimously voted to protect our Greenbelt and urban boundaries, embedding it in our City’s Strategic Plan. The majority of Halton Regional Council also voted against Greenbelt expansion to meet housing targets.

Hamilton Mayor Andrea Horwath said in a stement, “I am calling on the Province of Ontario to abandon its plan to develop the Greenbelt and will be working with my Council colleagues and City staff to review the report and its implications for our continued advocacy against this provincial approach.

The Hamilton Mayor noted that the city had provided information to the Auditor General that made the following points:

• “Greenbelt land was not needed to meet the current housing targets assigned to them by the Housing Ministry.”

• “Land sites removed from the Greenbelt in December 2022 were largely not serviced, were not in their servicing plans, and that many of the land sites would be challenging to prioritize and service in the near future, with some taking potentially 10 or more years to accomplish.”

• “Some of these sites would require considerable infrastructure to prepare them for housing development. In addition, the City of Hamilton noted that one of the sites—Book Road (Site #4), which accounted for nearly 25% of all land removed from the Greenbelt in 2022—is located in an area partially restricted from residential development because of its proximity to the Hamilton International Airport.”

In his news conference yesterday, Ford took a shot at Burlington for being last on a list of Ontario municipalities when it came to building its quota of the 150,000 homes the Ford Government said needed to be started right away. Meed Ward took issue with that criticism stating, “We are aware that numbers related to housing being built in Burlington were mentioned in today’s news presser. Those numbers are from the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation; however, they do not tell the whole story of how many developments are actually underway in Burlington…Burlington Council has unanimously accepted our pledge to issue 29,000 permits by 2031, and our City already has 25,000 units and growing in the development pipeline. We are willing to work with the development industry to help enable them to get shovels in the ground.”