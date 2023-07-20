Correctional Services Commissioner issues report on Bernardo transfer

At a news conference Thursday, Anne Kelly, Commissioner of the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC), briefed reporters on the review of inmate Paul Bernardo’s transfer from Millhaven Institution (maximum) to La Macaza Institution (medium) on May 29, 2023. In retrospect, it might have been a better option to have Kelly deal with media, rather than Public Safety Minister Mendocino. Kelly was cool under fire as she clearly explained the policies and procedures that fed into the decision to move Bernardo to medium security.

Once again, Kelly made it clear that the news of the transfer was passed on to the Public Safety Minister, Marco Mendocino’s office in advance of the transfer. Mendocino has insisted his staff did not tell him about the move.

In a statement in which she apologized to the victim families for their “pain and Concern,” Commissioner Kelly noted, “There is no doubt that Paul Bernardo committed horrific and unspeakable crimes – crimes that continue to have an immeasurable impact on the victims and their families. We want justice to be served and incarceration is part of that punishment. I can assure you that we are doing our job by keeping him in a secure institution – and have been for close to 30 years and counting.”

She explained to reporters, using the term “psychopath” to refer to Bernardo, that the main consideration in making a transfer is the degree to which the inmate can be managed. In the case of Bernardo, he had been going through a process of gradual integration with a small number of other inmates and was deemed safe to transfer. She said Bernardo will still be living in a cell in the Quebec Prison

In a statement released , Kelly made additional clarifications:

“ the decisions to reclassify Paul Bernardo to medium and transfer him to La Macaza were sound, and followed all applicable laws and policies. I want to be clear that, at any point, an inmate can be returned to a higher security level, if deemed necessary, to ensure the safety of the public or our institutions.” She also pointed out that the new facility has experience dealing with sex offenders that was not available at Millhaven.

“The committee also noted that, even though CSC went above policy in this case to notify victims, additional steps could have been taken to provide more information.”

She concluded her statement by saying, “I recognize that some may not support this outcome. While this case has opened up a larger and important debate about the role of corrections in our society, it is important for us to look at the larger context. I have been with CSC for close to 40 years, and I know that, our feelings towards an offender must not guide our decisions. Our system only works if we continue to carry out our duties according to the rule of law, policies, victim rights, and based on evidence and facts for all those involved.”

Paul Bernardo is serving a life sentence since September 1, 1995. He was declared a dangerous offender on November 3, 1995. He spent 18 years at Kingston Penitentiary in maximum-security, then when it closed, he was transferred to Millhaven Institution, another maximum-security institution.