Spate of “Swatting Incidents” tying up scarce police resources in Hamilton

Hamilton Police are investigating three swatting incidents over three days, described as someone phoning in a fake reports of a serious crime in order to send police to a targeted location. It happened three times this week in Hamilton.

On Monday, July 17, 2023, shortly before 10:00p.m., the Hamilton Police non-emergency line received a call reporting that there was a shooting in progress in which a father had shot his wife and daughter, while the son was hiding in a room within the residence on Rendell Boulevard.

Police responded to the area and immediately established a perimeter, while Hamilton Paramedics set up a medical treatment location.

An investigation revealed the number used to call the emergency line was a computer-generated voice over internet protocol number. Police made contact with the residents of the home and found no evidence of any shooting and no victims.

On Tuesday, July 18, 2023, shortly before 12:30a.m., police received a phone call from Hamilton Health Sciences stating that they received a bomb threat. There was no detail regarding specific hospital provided by the suspect. Police attended the hospital and no explosive devices were located. Hamilton Police have since confirmed that call came from a Text Now number and the investigation is ongoing.

On Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at approximately 12:30a.m., the Hamilton Police non-emergency line received a call from a male stating that his mother and father were arguing and that he heard four gunshots then saw his mother laying on the living room floor, while father had fled the scene.

Police responded to the residence located on Purnell Drive and confirmed that this was another swatting call, with no evidence of any shooting and no victims.

Hamilton Police have not confirmed if these calls were related and are investigating them as separate incidents at this time.

Hamilton Police are investigating and take false or prank calls very seriously, as they put both community and officers life’s at risk.

Anyone with any information that you believe could assist Police with the investigation into this crime, are asked to contact Detective Constable Petros at 905-546-8965.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com