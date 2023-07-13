Halton Police have made an arrest in relation to a shooting investigation in Burlington. In the early morning hours of June 24, 2023 police responded to a shooting in the parking lot of the Port House restaurant in the area of Lakeshore Road and John Street.

Two victims suffered gunshot injuries and were transported to hospital.

On July 10, 2023, Terrell Urquhart (23) of Mississauga was arrested. He has been charged with the following offences:

• Attempted Murder with a Firearm (2 counts)

• Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

Urquhart was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Police are still seeking an additional suspect related to this investigation. Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the 3 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777 ext. 2316.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.