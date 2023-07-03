Tuesday , 4 July 2023
12-year -old girl missing from Hamilton mountain home since Saturday

July 3, 20231 Mins read529 Views

The Hamilton Police Service is seeking the assistance of the public in locating a missing person, Amber-Lynne Kearns.

On July 1, 2023 at approximately 10:00pm Amber-Lynne Kearns was last seen at her residence in the Upper Ottawa and Limeridge Rd East area. Amber-Lynne left her residence on her own accord. 

Police are concerned for her well-being.

Amber-Lynne Kearns is described as:

•      Female Indigenous, 12 yrs of age, 5’8 in height, 130 lbs. with an athletic build. She has a light complexion, shoulder length brown hair and brown eyes. She was wearing dark pants, black shoes, black t-shirt, dark baseball hat and carrying a black Nike bag

Anyone with any information that could assist investigators are asked to call Division 30 Staff Sergeant 905-546-3886.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com

